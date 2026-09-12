After 37 years, student polls back in Karnataka, order issued

BENGALURU: The state government issued an official order on Thursday to conduct student union elections across Karnataka’s colleges and universities. This is the first time in 37 years, since the Veerendra Patil-led government banned student elections back in 1990, that the state government is reviving them.
In the first phase, the elections will be held at government, aided and private colleges falling under the jurisdiction of the Department of Collegiate Education. The union executive committee will have six members, of whom two should be reserved for female members in co-educational institutions. The committee will have one president, two vice-presidents (one woman), two general secretaries and two joint secretaries (one woman).
Elections will be held for the two vice-presidential posts. The candidate securing the highest number of votes will be selected the first vice-president and the candidate who comes second will be selected for the second position. At co-ed colleges, one vice-president post must be reserved for a female student.
Use of posters prohibited for student union elections
Student elections should be conducted in all government, aided and private colleges, as well as colleges affiliated with universities falling under the jurisdiction of the Departments of Higher Education, Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Medical Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Horticulture. The elections must be completed within five weeks of the beginning of the academic year, and concluded within 10 days of starting the process.
The use of posters or banners of any kind has been entirely prohibited, except A5-sized leaflets. Social media may be used for campaigning, but messages that incite hatred, jealousy, or animosity among students are banned. Candidates should have maintained a minimum of 75% attendance in the previous academic year, and must have no criminal record.
Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi said, “Discussions have been held with student organisations, faculty members and representatives of private and aided educational institutions at the Karnataka State Higher Education Council. Suggestions regarding a transparent election process have been received.” He said the department will take all measures to conduct the elections systematically and without confusion. Factionalism and election-related violence will not be tolerated. The initiative aims to foster future political leaders, he added.
“Student elections facilitate the development of leadership qualities and provide a voice for student issues at the college and university levels. They cultivate a sense of leadership and responsibility among students and serve as a bridge to bring student concerns to the attention of the administration. There is no reservation system to avoid fostering caste consciousness among the student community,” Rayareddi said.