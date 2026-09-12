After 37 years, student polls back in Karnataka, order issued

BENGALURU: The state government issued an official order on Thursday to conduct student union elections across Karnataka’s colleges and universities. This is the first time in 37 years, since the Veerendra Patil-led government banned student elections back in 1990, that the state government is reviving them.

In the first phase, the elections will be held at government, aided and private colleges falling under the jurisdiction of the Department of Collegiate Education. The union executive committee will have six members, of whom two should be reserved for female members in co-educational institutions. The committee will have one president, two vice-presidents (one woman), two general secretaries and two joint secretaries (one woman).

Elections will be held for the two vice-presidential posts. The candidate securing the highest number of votes will be selected the first vice-president and the candidate who comes second will be selected for the second position. At co-ed colleges, one vice-president post must be reserved for a female student.

Use of posters prohibited for student union elections

Student elections should be conducted in all government, aided and private colleges, as well as colleges affiliated with universities falling under the jurisdiction of the Departments of Higher Education, Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Medical Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Horticulture. The elections must be completed within five weeks of the beginning of the academic year, and concluded within 10 days of starting the process.