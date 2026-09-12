Don’t go public about quitting electoral politics: Rahul Gandhi to Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday reportedly advised former chief minister Siddaramaiah not to make public statements about quitting electoral politics. At a meeting with Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Rahul told him that such remarks could hurt the Congress. The two are learnt to have discussed the political situation in the state and party organisational and electoral issues for nearly one-and-a-half hours, sources close to Siddaramaiah said.

Rahul is also understood to have told Siddaramaiah that the Congress needs senior leaders of his experience.

Siddaramaiah is learnt to have explained that his decision is limited to electoral politics. He wants to remain active in public life and continue to raise issues concerning people. He cited his age and the changing nature of electoral politics for his decision not to contest the 2028 Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah recently said that he would not contest the 2028 Assembly elections, triggering speculation about his political future. He subsequently clarified that he had referred only to retirement from electoral politics and not active politics.

Siddaramaiah, however, downplayed the significance of his meeting with Rahul. He told reporters that he had sought an appointment with Rahul and met him. The sources said Siddaramaiah also discussed filling two vacancies in the Shivakumar Cabinet and nomination of five MLCs. He is learnt to have proposed the names of some of his loyalists.

Siddaramaiah is understood to have conveyed his concerns over his role being overlooked during the recent Cabinet expansion. He had backed Byadgi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar, a Kuruba leader, for a cabinet berth. However, the high command considered Chikkamagaluru MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda, also a Kuruba leader, before dropping her at the last minute.