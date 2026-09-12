Ex-MLA Narendra Babu quits BJP, to join Congress

BENGALURU: Former BJP MLA and party’s state OBC Morcha president NL Narendra Babu on Friday announced his resignation from the party, accusing the party leadership of ignoring those who worked for its growth and denying them due recognition. He is scheduled to join the Congress on September 13 in the presence of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and KPCC president B K Hariprasad.

Narendra Babu, a backward Tigala community leader, told reporters that he was resigning from both the BJP’s primary membership and the state OBC Morcha president’s post.

“I am not an opportunistic politician. I have given 10 years of my political life to the BJP, but I have been denied proper position and recognition. They kept making me wait,” he said. He alleged that the BJP had sidelined him and his supporters in Rajajinagar and Mahalakshmi Layout despite their dedicated work for the party.