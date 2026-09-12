KEA releases second round of provisional seat allotment

BENGALURU: The second round of seat allotments for medical and dental courses has been completed by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results and preferences entered by the candidates, as announced on Friday. The provisional results are now available to access on the KEA website.

“Out of a total of 12,010 medical seats, 11,626 have been allotted, leaving 384 management quota seats vacant. However, all 2,689 dental seats have been allotted,” said KEA executive director H Prasanna.

Candidates whose seats have been allotted after counselling from both the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the KEA, and want to take admission per the seats allotted to them in the second round of MCC counselling, may opt out entirely of KEA allotment by selecting “Choice 4” on the KEA website. The option will be available till 5 pm on September 14.