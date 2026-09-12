Kin can appear for SIR hearing of elderly voters in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday said senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwD), ailing, overseas and travelling electors need not physically appear for hearing before the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Instead, anyone from their family can stand in as part of the ongoing SIR exercise.
The order for the rule was issued to district election officers, deputy commissioners of all districts and additional district election officers by the CEO. It stated that they should issue further instructions to EROs and assistant EROs to allow any adult family member of those summoned to appear with required documents for clarifications, for which the notices have been served. The CEO also directed EROs and AEROs to explain the procedure of issuing notices, conducting hearings and disposing of notices to political parties and booth level agents.
The orders were issued after many citizens and activists raised concerns over the inability of many electors to appear before EROs in person for hearing. Cases of senior citizens standing in serpentine queues for a long time were brought to light by many citizens and activists. An official from the CEO office said, “There are many instances where the listed people have not been called for the hearing.
Cases have been disposed of by BLOs and EROs at the doorsteps of electors while issuing notices. In many instances, EROs and BLOs have visited hospitals to take details of electors. Also, not all those served with notices are being called for hearing. The BLO is taking the documents and disposing of the cases.”
Data says 7,03,710 (28.18%) hearings have been completed till date and 17,93,365 are pending.
According to data, the lowest hearing is in Chitradurga - 4.47%, followed by Vijayapura - 8.71%, Kolar- 10.43% and Hassan - 13.90%. Among Bengaluru’s four districts, BBMP North has completed 37.68%, BBMP South 29.62%, BBMP Central 38.34% and Bengaluru Urban 38.13%. The CEO office started issuing notices to 43,81,760 electors in Karnataka from August 29. The last date for conducting hearings is October 12. This is the second phase of SIR exercise of filing and disposing of claims and and objections from August 24 to October 22, 2026.
The final electoral rolls will be published on October 27, 2026. Notices are being served to people under two categories -- logical discrepancy/ anomaly or no-mapping category. During this time, citizens can also fill Form-6 for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls, Form-7 for deletion and Form-8 for corrections. CEO office also announced that the second round of special campaign for inclusion and corrections will be held at the polling stations by BLOs and EROs on September 19 and 20.