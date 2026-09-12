Kin can appear for SIR hearing of elderly voters in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday said senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwD), ailing, overseas and travelling electors need not physically appear for hearing before the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Instead, anyone from their family can stand in as part of the ongoing SIR exercise.

The order for the rule was issued to district election officers, deputy commissioners of all districts and additional district election officers by the CEO. It stated that they should issue further instructions to EROs and assistant EROs to allow any adult family member of those summoned to appear with required documents for clarifications, for which the notices have been served. The CEO also directed EROs and AEROs to explain the procedure of issuing notices, conducting hearings and disposing of notices to political parties and booth level agents.

The orders were issued after many citizens and activists raised concerns over the inability of many electors to appear before EROs in person for hearing. Cases of senior citizens standing in serpentine queues for a long time were brought to light by many citizens and activists. An official from the CEO office said, “There are many instances where the listed people have not been called for the hearing.

Cases have been disposed of by BLOs and EROs at the doorsteps of electors while issuing notices. In many instances, EROs and BLOs have visited hospitals to take details of electors. Also, not all those served with notices are being called for hearing. The BLO is taking the documents and disposing of the cases.”