Minister Jarkiholi has 40% stake in Congo gold mining firm, says ED after raids

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi “has acquired nearly 40 percent stakes in ‘Magnitude Star SARL, Congo, which is into gold mining.

Besides, his daughter and MP, Chikkodi, Priyanka, his son Rahul and sister Mahadevi Manjunath who is wife of Joint Commissioner, State Excise, YD Manjunath, have acquired shareholding in multiple foreign entities such as Eldorado Mining Resources, Congo, Nava Aurum Mining Ltd, Zambia etc,” charged the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an official release on Friday, a day after it concluded its two-day search on premises linked to Jarkiholi, his kin and some of his associates.

“Documents of various other foreign entities owning mining assets in Africa were also found and seized.

The searches also revealed evidences related to irregularities in the PWD and several incriminating materials/documents including digital devices related to collection of bribe money from contractors like Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd (BVEPL) etc in the entities and accounts of various influential persons including in the accounts of entity controlled and managed by Manjunath,” charged ED.