Seeking caste protection against raids not right: BJP leader R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and senior BJP leader R Ashoka said the raids by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on individuals cannot be termed an insult to an entire community. He said seeking caste protection against ED raids is not right.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ashoka said, “This is not an attack on Satish Jarkiholi’s department. It is only an inquiry. It should not be portrayed as an attack on Dalits,” he said. He pointed out that if raids on leaders from the Vokkaliga, Kuruba and other communities are called an insult to the entire caste, then the ED would have to raid only people with no caste.

Slamming Shivakumar’s government that completed 100 days, Ashoka said the government has spent more on publicity. To farmers and ordinary people, Shivakumar looks like a real estate agent, he said. There are too many confusion and chaos in the government and the CM is busy doing temple runs to address this, he ridiculed.

Ashoka said more than 2,500 farmers have committed suicide and at least 12 people have died because of potholes in Bengaluru since the Congress came to power. “Closing one pothole costs Rs 1 lakh, of which 75% goes into Congress leaders’ pockets,’’ he alleged.

“Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda is busy making reels,” he said. Ashoka also alleged that the Congress is now renaming schemes that were implemented during the BJP tenure.