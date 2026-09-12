Surrender illegal weapons before Nov 1, says Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday warned people holding weapons without licence, particularly around forest areas, to surrender them before November 1. Speaking at a Forest Martyrs’ Day event here, he said,"People should surrender illegal and unlicensed weapons within a month. After November 1, strict action will be taken against those who do not disclose details.

The government has intelligence inputs. Teams will go to houses of people who do not voluntarily surrender or get a licence, to seize weapons and take strict action. No case will be registered if the weapons are declared and voluntarily handed over,” he said.

The CM said leniency will be shown for weapon registration of those staying in forest areas and keeping arms for protection. He said the issue was discussed length with Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who expressed concern over farmers, and people living in forests keeping weapons.

A purported Naxal threat letter that surfaced in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district has turned out to be fake, with police confirming that local miscreants allegedly used the name of a Naxal outfit to demand Rs 5 lakh. The letter, written in Telugu and addressed to Muttavakuntla Bhushappa, surfaced on September 10 in connection with the recent Kanikala rock explosion case.