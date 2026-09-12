Vijay Mallya backs Jarkiholi, takes swipe at ED over raids

BELAGAVI: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has rallied behind PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches on his properties and those of his associates, questioning the agency's decision to publicise details of the probe before the filing of a chargesheet or conclusion of a trial.

Mallya particularly criticised the ED for issuing a press release on the searches and subsequently posting details on X, which, he said, amounted to publicly revealing information about Jarkiholi’s businesses and investments without a fair trial.

Sharing the ED’s press release from his personal handle on X, Mallya wrote: "Enforcement Directorate boasting this. No chargesheet. No trial. Just character assassination in public. This does not happen in any other Country. Please think for yourself."

In another post on X, he said: "Shameful. In which country in the world do any enforcement agency boast like this without a fair trial?"