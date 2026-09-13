After high-speed 100, DK Shivakumar looks to build a steady innings

Like a batsman celebrating a century in a high-stakes match, DK Shivakumar marked 100 days in office as Chief Minister by reflecting on his achievements and gaining a sobering perspective on the daunting task ahead.

While announcing his plans to build a “Drudha Karnataka” (“strong Karnataka”), the CM admitted that the road ahead will not be easy, and that the next 500 days demand greater determination and effort. He appears resolute, with clear plans and means to realise them. However, time and resources are major challenges for the 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman who will lead his party into the assembly polls in about 18 months.

The government needs to convince citizens about the mega projects, overcome political and legal hurdles, and show results quickly. Given the short tenure, completing big projects like the Bengaluru Tunnel Road that the CM is planning to start is nearly impossible. The caste census report, which is coming to the fore again, could land Shivakumar’s government in a politically uncomfortable situation.

Holding elections to the local bodies, including five corporations in Bengaluru, and ensuring that his party does well is a Herculean task. Internal political dynamics within Congress, and the BJP-JDS-combined opposition going after the government at every step, could be key hurdles for the CM’s efforts to take the party to the assembly polls with his government’s report card.

Take, for example, the controversial tunnel road project. Apart from technical issues, it raises a basic question: Is it meant for all or a small section of society that can afford the high toll? Relying fully on a private player, or an investor, for such a project within the city makes it unaffordable for a large section of citizens.