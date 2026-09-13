CM DK Shivakumar accuses BJP of provoking communal sentiments over Ganeshotsava

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday accused the BJP of attempting to provoke communal sentiments in the name of Ganeshotsava and create unrest in society, even as he assured that the government would not impose unnecessary restrictions on the festival.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka’s allegations that the government had imposed several restrictions on Ganeshotsava celebrations, Shivakumar said the festival should be celebrated peacefully and that organisers must maintain discipline during processions.

“Ganesh is not the property of the BJP. The tradition was started by Bal Gangadhar Tilak and has continued since then. We have declared a holiday for the festival and are encouraging people to celebrate it,” he told reporters at KPCC office.

Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was using “anti-social elements” to create communal tension and said police had been instructed to remain vigilant. He said precautions regarding electric poles and wires should be taken during processions to ensure public safety.

Taking a dig at Ashoka, who he said was planning to visit a police station in T Narasipura, Shivakumar accused the BJP of trying to create controversies where none existed.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the government would not misuse its authority to restrict BJP political programmes. “They can hold political meetings anywhere within the framework of the law. I have instructed officials to give them permission wherever they seek to hold programmes,” he said.

Shivakumar said the Congress government would ensure that Ganeshotsava was celebrated peacefully while allowing political parties and citizens to exercise their rights within the law.