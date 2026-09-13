Congress plans to shore up ST Nayaka base amid setback to key leaders

BENGALURU: With the Congress ST Nayaka leadership facing a series of setbacks, the party leadership is understood to be weighing measures to placate the community ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. The resignation of B Nagendra as minister, former minister K N Rajanna losing the race for the Apex Bank president’s post and the Enforcement Directorate’s searches linked to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi have put the party’s handling of its prominent ST Nayaka leaders under renewed scrutiny.

As part of its efforts to address the concerns, the Congress is likely to consider inducting Sandur MLA Annapoorna, wife of Ballari MP E Tukaram, and herself a prominent ST Nayaka leader, into the cabinet. During his meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, former chief minister Siddaramaiah is learnt to have backed Annapoorna’s induction as minister to compensate for Nagendra’s exit.

The positive public response to the BJP’s padayatra from Raichur to Ballari, in an ST-dominated corridor, led by state president B Y Vijayendra and former minister B Sriramulu, an influential ST Nayaka leader, over the alleged involvement of Nagendra in the multi-crore Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam, has added to the Congress’ concerns.

The BJP’s attempt to consolidate the Veerashaiva-Lingayat and ST Nayaka vote combination could pose a challenge to the Congress in 2028. The same social coalition had worked in favour of the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, when the party won 14 of the 15 ST-reserved constituencies, observed political analysts.

Analysts felt that the setbacks faced by the three prominent ST Nayaka leaders could send a wrong message to the community, particularly if the Congress leadership is perceived to have failed to protect or adequately compensate its leaders.