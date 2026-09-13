Regional Tibetan Youth Congress urges BRICS action on Tibet

MYSURU: Hundreds of members of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC) from Hunsur and Bylakuppe took out a rally in Mysuru on Saturday, urging BRICS member countries to press China on alleged forced displacement, human rights violations, environmental concerns and the erosion of Tibetan cultural identity.

The Tibetan refugees marched through the central business district of the city, raising slogans and carrying placards highlighting their concerns.

RTYC Hunsur president Tsering Youdon said the protest was organised in view of the BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi. “As world leaders gather to discuss regional stability, economic partnership and multilateral cooperation, we urge member nations to directly question Chinese President Xi Jinping on the ongoing human rights crisis, systematic cultural erasure and environmental neglect in Tibet. Stable multilateral cooperation cannot be built on state-imposed secrecy and the suppression of an entire civilisation,” she said.

Youdon said catastrophic floods and debris flows along the Nepal-Tibet border had claimed thousands of lives and caused extensive destruction in downstream areas. The Tibetan Plateau, known as the “Water Tower of Asia”, is the source of several major rivers, she said, alleging that China was pursuing large dam and infrastructure projects without adequate transparency and was refusing to share real-time hydrological data.

She called for multilateral environmental monitoring and greater transparency in the management of transboundary rivers instead of unilateral control and secrecy.