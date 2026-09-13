Satish Jarkiholi alleges BJP links to ED complaint, challenges agency to prove gold mining claims

BENGALURU: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday dropped a political bombshell, saying a person who has links with Congress, but whose political loyalties lie with BJP provided information to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that led to the agency’s recent raids on properties belonging to him, his associates and family.

In a cryptic statement, Jarkiholi said he knew who filed the complaint and brought it to the notice of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

“I knew who gave the complaint much before the ED raid. I have already told the chief minister and he will take care of it. It is not that they should not file a complaint; everyone has the right to file one. I cannot say they are strictly from our party. Their relations are with Congress, but their votes are with BJP -- it is 50-50,” he told reporters here. Responding to former liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s post on X expressing support for him, Jarkiholi simply said, “Thanks”.

On ED’s allegation that he holds a 40% stake in an African gold mining company, Jarkiholi challenged the agency to substantiate the claim with documents. “If they have the documents, let them prove it,” he said, adding that he will provide all necessary documents and respond to the agency’s queries once he receives a notice.