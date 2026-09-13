Satish Jarkiholi alleges BJP links to ED complaint, challenges agency to prove gold mining claims

BENGALURU: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Saturday dropped a political bombshell, saying a person who has links with Congress, but whose political loyalties lie with BJP provided information to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that led to the agency’s recent raids on properties belonging to him, his associates and family.
In a cryptic statement, Jarkiholi said he knew who filed the complaint and brought it to the notice of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
“I knew who gave the complaint much before the ED raid. I have already told the chief minister and he will take care of it. It is not that they should not file a complaint; everyone has the right to file one. I cannot say they are strictly from our party. Their relations are with Congress, but their votes are with BJP -- it is 50-50,” he told reporters here. Responding to former liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s post on X expressing support for him, Jarkiholi simply said, “Thanks”.
On ED’s allegation that he holds a 40% stake in an African gold mining company, Jarkiholi challenged the agency to substantiate the claim with documents. “If they have the documents, let them prove it,” he said, adding that he will provide all necessary documents and respond to the agency’s queries once he receives a notice.
‘People, my first court of appeal’
Jarkiholi said the ED’s press release referred to investments and allegations concerning PWD, but has not established any wrongdoing. He pointed out that the agency itself has described the allegation as a “suspicion”. “They will give us a notice. They will produce their documents and we will produce ours. There is still time.
Let them call us and we will go and clarify everything,” he said. Asked if ED’s press note could damage him politically, Jarkiholi acknowledged that it could. “Normally, it does cause damage. They have said it is a suspicion. Let us see,” he said, adding that the people would ultimately be the first court of appeal for him.