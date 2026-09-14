BJP protests Ganesha curbs in T Narasipura

MYSURU: Tension prevailed in T Narasipura on Sunday after BJP leaders and workers protested against alleged restrictions imposed by the police on Ganeshotsava processions and demanded the suspension of T Narasipura Police Inspector Dhananjay.
The protesters, led by Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, were detained by the police and later released.
The protest was organised against alleged restrictions on Ganeshotsava celebrations in the town. BJP leaders accused Inspector Dhananjay of threatening organisers and imposing curbs on processions, including restrictions on routes, loudspeakers and celebrations near religious places.
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Ashoka and other BJP leaders held discussions with senior police officials, but did not get the assurance from them that Dhananjay would be suspended. The leaders then announced that they will launch an overnight protest in front of the police station and warned that they will celebrate Ganeshotsava within the police station premises.
Ashoka said Ganesh Chaturthi should not be turned into a “police festival” and questioned why loudspeakers are allowed during processions only between 8 am and 6 pm. “Public roads belong to every citizen and nobody can take away the right to celebrate a traditional festival peacefully,” he said.
He alleged that the Congress government is creating obstacles to Ganeshotsava celebrations across the state. He said he discussed the issue with the DG&IGP, who had assured him that action would be taken against Dhananjay within three or four days. But he insisted on immediate suspension. He alleged that the officer acted “like a goon” towards members of the public and festival organisers.
He further charged that restrictions are being imposed on taking Ganesha processions, using loudspeakers and celebrating near mosques.
Yaduveer Wadiyar criticised “selective restrictions on Hindu festivals”. He said rules relating to law and order should be applied equally to celebrations of all communities.
Mysuru SP Mallikarjun Baladandi rejected the allegation that police had imposed restrictions on traditional routes for Ganesh processions in T Narasipura. “There is no restriction of any kind on Ganesha processions following the same routes this year like they did last year,” he said.
All police stations had been directed to conduct peace meetings ahead of the festival and in T Narasipura that meeting was held on September 7. Organisers were asked to provide details of Ganesha idol installation locations, procession and immersion dates and routes.
He said T Narasipura has around 15-20 Ganesh pandals with immersions taking place on different days. Organisers are free to follow the traditional routes used in previous years, he added.
Clarifying on the controversy over celebrations near a mosque, Baladandi said last year, a Ganesh Mandali proceeded with an idol there without informing the police or seeking security arrangements. “This issue arose while telling them not to do that this time,” he said, adding that advance information is necessary for the police to make appropriate security arrangements.