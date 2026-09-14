BJP protests Ganesha curbs in T Narasipura

MYSURU: Tension prevailed in T Narasipura on Sunday after BJP leaders and workers protested against alleged restrictions imposed by the police on Ganeshotsava processions and demanded the suspension of T Narasipura Police Inspector Dhananjay.

The protesters, led by Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, were detained by the police and later released.

The protest was organised against alleged restrictions on Ganeshotsava celebrations in the town. BJP leaders accused Inspector Dhananjay of threatening organisers and imposing curbs on processions, including restrictions on routes, loudspeakers and celebrations near religious places.

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Ashoka and other BJP leaders held discussions with senior police officials, but did not get the assurance from them that Dhananjay would be suspended. The leaders then announced that they will launch an overnight protest in front of the police station and warned that they will celebrate Ganeshotsava within the police station premises.

Ashoka said Ganesh Chaturthi should not be turned into a “police festival” and questioned why loudspeakers are allowed during processions only between 8 am and 6 pm. “Public roads belong to every citizen and nobody can take away the right to celebrate a traditional festival peacefully,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress government is creating obstacles to Ganeshotsava celebrations across the state. He said he discussed the issue with the DG&IGP, who had assured him that action would be taken against Dhananjay within three or four days. But he insisted on immediate suspension. He alleged that the officer acted “like a goon” towards members of the public and festival organisers.