For a roof of their own: Why Karnataka's Koraga families are still without homes

MANGALURU: More than 100 years ago, social reformer Kudmul Ranga Rao bought land in parts of present-day Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to build houses and schools for the Koraga community, aiming to bring social dignity and empowerment to one of Karnataka’s most marginalised groups.

A century later, many Koraga families, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), are still struggling for the most basic symbol of dignity -- a safe home.

Government housing schemes have reached their doorsteps on paper, but many beneficiaries have been unable to convert sanctions into completed houses. Illiteracy, lack of awareness, absence of social support networks, rising construction costs and procedural hurdles have turned many housing schemes into unfinished dreams.

The latest intervention -- the Centre’s PM Janman scheme, integrated with Karnataka’s Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) scheme -- increased assistance from around Rs 2.10lakh earlier to Rs 4.50lakh per housing unit from November 2023. But on the ground, the story remains unchanged.

Houses still incomplete

At Gundapadavu in Malavooru village near Mangaluru International Airport, 50-year-old Sundari lives with her husband Krishna and son Satish in a makeshift house. More than a decade ago, a house was sanctioned for the family under RGHCL with a subsidy of about Rs 2.25lakh. After completing the foundation and walls, Sundari received Rs 1.50lakh in two instalments.