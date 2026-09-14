For a roof of their own: Why Karnataka's Koraga families are still without homes

MANGALURU: More than 100 years ago, social reformer Kudmul Ranga Rao bought land in parts of present-day Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to build houses and schools for the Koraga community, aiming to bring social dignity and empowerment to one of Karnataka’s most marginalised groups.
A century later, many Koraga families, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), are still struggling for the most basic symbol of dignity -- a safe home.
Government housing schemes have reached their doorsteps on paper, but many beneficiaries have been unable to convert sanctions into completed houses. Illiteracy, lack of awareness, absence of social support networks, rising construction costs and procedural hurdles have turned many housing schemes into unfinished dreams.
The latest intervention -- the Centre’s PM Janman scheme, integrated with Karnataka’s Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL) scheme -- increased assistance from around Rs 2.10lakh earlier to Rs 4.50lakh per housing unit from November 2023. But on the ground, the story remains unchanged.
Houses still incomplete
At Gundapadavu in Malavooru village near Mangaluru International Airport, 50-year-old Sundari lives with her husband Krishna and son Satish in a makeshift house. More than a decade ago, a house was sanctioned for the family under RGHCL with a subsidy of about Rs 2.25lakh. After completing the foundation and walls, Sundari received Rs 1.50lakh in two instalments.
But construction stopped when her husband, who worked as a traditional basket weaver, suffered a leg injury and was unable to continue working. Today, the abandoned structure stands as a reminder of a scheme that could not deliver a home. The walls are covered with algae, vegetation has grown inside the unfinished rooms, and construction stones purchased years ago remain scattered by the roadside.
A few metres away, another incomplete house belonging to Sanjeeva has remained untouched for nearly a decade.
Nearby, daily wage worker Annu and his wife Geeta live in a single-room unplastered house built for around Rs 1lakh. They could not benefit from government housing assistance because they do not have a title deed for their land.
Sisters Nagini (33) and Sowmya (30) face another problem. A house was sanctioned in their late father Booda’s name. Though they laid the foundation a year ago by spending their own money, they are unsure whether the subsidy amount will be enough to complete the construction.
A maze of hurdles
Koraga families in Gundapadavu have lived there for nearly five decades. Though many received title deeds in the 1990s, the sites were not properly marked, leading to confusion during construction.
Kiran Raj, a Koraga community member and Bajpe Town Panchayat representative, said the process of accessing government schemes has become difficult for many families. “The online system and geo-tagging requirements have made applications difficult. Those who get approval are unable to arrange additional funds,” he said.
Many beneficiaries are unable to secure bank loans due to poor CIBIL scores caused by non-payment of small loans taken for mobile phones and other needs. In several cases, land records are not transferred after the death of their parents, creating further complications.
“Our people are not able to get things done in government offices,” Kiran Raj said.
M Sundara Beluvai, president of Dakshina Kannada Koragara Zilla Sangha, said most Koragas work as pourakarmikas and daily wage labourers and do not have savings to invest in house construction. “Banks do not easily provide loans to them. Without additional financial support, many houses remain incomplete,” he said.
Dakshina Kannada ITDP officer Basavaraju said earlier, when ITDP directly received funds, houses were constructed through Nirmiti Kendras. However, after the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the government’s role has been limited mainly to creating awareness and monitoring progress.
He said the department received 170 applications from Koraga families seeking housing assistance, and all were sanctioned. However, only around 30 per cent of the houses have begun construction, while just 5 per cent have been completed. An assessment by the department found that at least Rs 8lakh is required to construct a basic 300sqft house with a kitchen and toilet, much higher than the available subsidy.
Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari acknowledged the gap despite the Koragas receiving a higher assistance of Rs 4.50lakh, compared to subsidies ranging between Rs 1.20lakh and Rs 2lakh given to other communities. He said some private developers had come forward to construct houses using government subsidies, but the scheme rules require funds to be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts, preventing such an arrangement.
Authorities are now exploring the involvement of NGOs to construct houses for Koraga families. The ZP CEO has also directed banks to provide housing loans to eligible beneficiaries.
At a recent DISHA meeting, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta directed officials to make every effort to ensure Koraga families get houses, pointing to the declining population of the community. He said he would urge the Centre to enhance assistance under PM Janman.
Udupi model
The crisis is not limited to Dakshina Kannada. In Udupi district, nearly 80 houses sanctioned under PM Janman are yet to begin construction due to similar challenges. However, community support has shown a possible way forward. According to Udupi ITDP officer Narayanaswamy, the Heggunje Raju Shetty Charitable Trust and Kota Gram Panchayat have helped construct more than 30 houses for Koraga families in the district in the past two years. While the trust has built houses using its own funds without claiming government subsidy, Kota Gram Panchayat has combined CSR funds with government assistance. “The trust and donors have set a target of constructing another 150 houses,” he said.