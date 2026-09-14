Karnataka records 38,960 water bodies in statewide census

BENGALURU: Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology Minister Dr Ajay Dharma Singh said Karnataka has completed fieldwork for the seventh Minor Irrigation Census and the second Census of Water Bodies, covering 30,671 villages, 300 urban local bodies and 7,128 urban wards.

The census recorded 14,18,894 groundwater schemes, 77,573 surface water schemes and 38,960 water bodies across the state. The large-scale exercise was conducted with full financial support from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, with fieldwork completed in August 2026.

The Minor Irrigation Census covered schemes with an irrigation potential of up to 2,000 hectares, while the Census of Water Bodies collected details of lakes, tanks and other water bodies.

Singh said accurate and updated water data was crucial as Karnataka faces challenges such as drought, groundwater depletion and climate change. The findings, he said, would enable the government to identify areas requiring urgent water conservation measures and strengthen minor irrigation infrastructure.

He stressed that the census data should be actively used rather than remain confined to a report. It would help prioritise lake rejuvenation, groundwater recharge, construction of check dams and tank-filling schemes, particularly in drought-affected regions.