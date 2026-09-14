Karnataka travel operators want stay on taxi fare meter mandate, seek clarity

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA) has urged the transport department to keep in abeyance its August 28 circular mandating installation of fare meters in newly registered and existing taxis and motor cabs, contending that the order does not clearly distinguish between different permit categories and operating models.

In a report submitted to the Transport Commissioner and the Karnataka State Transport Authority, the association said the circular’s reference to “all taxis, city taxis and other motor cabs” created confusion among ordinary city taxi operators, aggregator-linked vehicles, luxury tourist taxis and vehicles operating through registered offices or approved garages on advance bookings and contractual arrangements.

The association argued that Rules 108 and 129 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, should be read together. While Rule 129 deals with the approval and technical compliance of mechanical or electronic fare meters, Rule 108 provides for the requirement to install meters in specified classes of cabs and areas through a notification published in the official gazette by the State Transport Authority, it said. Meter requirements may apply to city taxis operating in areas, including vehicles waiting or picking up passengers directly and charging fares based on distance or time.