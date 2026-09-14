Karnataka’s growth roadmap for ’37 goes beyond Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Karnataka is set to launch a consultation process to chart a roadmap for 2037, with strong emphasis on decentralising growth beyond Bengaluru, and developing multiple regional economic hubs, according to LK Atheeq, financial adviser to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Atheeq, a retired IAS officer who holds a position on par with the chief secretary, said the exercise would involve all stakeholders and regions. "We are going to launch a state consultation on the roadmap to 2037 involving all stakeholders.

We need to regionally diversify and create more growth magnets around Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Ballari-Vijayanagara, Davangere-Shivamogga, Mysuru-Chamarajanagara, Mangaluru-Udupi-Karwar," he stated.

The move forms part of the Congress government's longer-term vision for Karnataka@2037 (with interim targets for 2032), which sits within the broader national horizon of 2047. Officials have earlier outlined goals that include eliminating poverty, ensuring 100 per cent completion of 12 years of schooling, reducing infant mortality and malnutrition, creating around 10lakh jobs annually, and targeting a Rs 1-trillion state economy by 2037.