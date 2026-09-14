KPCC president Hariprasad says RSS like octopus, spreads its tentacles everywhere

BENGALURU: KPCC president B K Hariprasad on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that its influence had spread across various institutions, including the executive, judiciary and media.
Speaking after unveiling the book ‘RSS Yaagada Kudure Kattida Khambheera’ edited by Renuka Singh at Gandhi Bhavan, he launched a sharp attack on the RSS, accusing it of working against the Constitution and social justice.
Hariprasad said the RSS was “like an octopus” with its tentacles reaching everywhere. He used octopus analogy and alleged that the RSS is like an octopus whose tentacles reach deep into vital democratic pillars like the judiciary, executive and media.
“We are at a crossroads. On one side is the RSS ideology and on the other is Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology. We have to think about which path we should choose,” he told the gathering.
Hariprasad alleged that the RSS was opposed to the ideals of independent India and was working to create divisions in society. He also accused the organisation of training its volunteers to spread rumours and falsehoods. Referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s reported remarks abroad that those who oppose Muslims are not Hindus, Hariprasad asked Bhagwat to make the same statement in India.
He further alleged that the RSS was trying to mobilise Gen-Z against reservations and create “blind followers”.
Hariprasad also claimed that RSS workers were being used for political purposes and later abandoned. “Even if RSS is born 100 times, it cannot destroy this country. We will not allow it to do so,” he said.
He also criticised ABVP, recalling his student days when Congress-affiliated groups opposed it on college campuses.
Hariprasad said India’s strength lay in its diversity.