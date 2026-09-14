KPCC president Hariprasad says RSS like octopus, spreads its tentacles everywhere

BENGALURU: KPCC president B K Hariprasad on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that its influence had spread across various institutions, including the executive, judiciary and media.

Speaking after unveiling the book ‘RSS Yaagada Kudure Kattida Khambheera’ edited by Renuka Singh at Gandhi Bhavan, he launched a sharp attack on the RSS, accusing it of working against the Constitution and social justice.

Hariprasad said the RSS was “like an octopus” with its tentacles reaching everywhere. He used octopus analogy and alleged that the RSS is like an octopus whose tentacles reach deep into vital democratic pillars like the judiciary, executive and media.

“We are at a crossroads. On one side is the RSS ideology and on the other is Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology. We have to think about which path we should choose,” he told the gathering.