Scrap KPSC, adopt UPSC model: Khandre to DKS

BENGALURU: RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre has urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to scrap the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), citing serious allegations against the commission.

Khandre said KPSC should either be restructured on the lines of UPSC or recruitment should be entrusted to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). He said KPSC, being an autonomous body, was responsible for ensuring transparent recruitment to various government departments. However, its alleged failure in this regard had prompted him to urge CM to consider scrapping it, the minister said.

On the veterinary doctors’ recruitment scam, Khandre said the State Government was conducting a transparent investigation and assured that those found guilty would be punished irrespective of their influence. He said the government’s priority was to ensure that deserving candidates who worked hard were not denied opportunities and that recruitment remained transparent and free from irregularities.

Khandre pointed out that KEA already had experience conducting exams and recruitment for several posts. He said ensuring secure question papers, transparent examinations and evaluation, along with transparent oral interviews, could provide a permanent solution.