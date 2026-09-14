‘Tear us apart’: Shivakumar challenges Oppn over probe by Central agencies

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday challenged the Opposition to conduct any investigation against him and his party leaders, including by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but questioned why they, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, approach courts for relief when investigations are initiated against them.
“Do whatever you want with us. Tear us apart, hand us over to the CBI and conduct any investigation. But when investigations are conducted against them, why do they go to court and obtain stays?” Shivakumar wondered. “I do not want anyone to face trouble. Power should be used positively and not misused. My commitment is to use this authority to do good for people,” the CM said.
‘HDK pushing aside Ashoka and Vijayendra’
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a dig at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, saying the JDS leader was waiting to push aside BJP leaders R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra and emerge as the principal Opposition leader in Karnataka.
“Let elections come closer. Ashoka and Vijayendra will have no authority. Someone else (Kumaraswamy) will parachute in,” Shivakumar said.
Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s repeated warnings about creating “allola-kalloala” (turmoil) in the state, Shivakumar in a cryptic remark said “Should I explain what his turmoil is? We see it every day on television”.
‘Even Trump is copying our guarantees’
“Opposition parties had said guarantees could not be implemented. But today, Karnataka has become a model for the country because of the guarantees. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have copied the Karnataka model. Now even Trump is copying it,” he said, referring to Trump’s promise of direct financial assistance of $5,000 to every American adult if Republicans keep control of the US House and Senate after the midterm elections.
Do not join BJP, Hariprasad urges backward communities
KPCC president BK Hariprasad urged members of backward communities, Dalits and minorities not to join the BJP for immediate political gains, asserting that the Congress would provide them opportunities and social justice. “Those who went to jail in the communal agitations over issues such as halal and hijab were Shudras. The children of BJP leaders like Yediyurappa and CT Ravi did not go to jail for such protests. BJP leaders’ children study abroad, while your children end up in jail,” he said.
Meanwhile, along with hundreds of his supporters from Mahalaxmi Layout and Rajajinagar assembly constituencies, former BJP MLA NL Narendra Babu joined Congress. “I have not joined the party trusting the boat; I have come while trusting the sailor,” he said, apparently referring to the leadership of Shivakumar.