‘Tear us apart’: Shivakumar challenges Oppn over probe by Central agencies

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday challenged the Opposition to conduct any investigation against him and his party leaders, including by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but questioned why they, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, approach courts for relief when investigations are initiated against them.

“Do whatever you want with us. Tear us apart, hand us over to the CBI and conduct any investigation. But when investigations are conducted against them, why do they go to court and obtain stays?” Shivakumar wondered. “I do not want anyone to face trouble. Power should be used positively and not misused. My commitment is to use this authority to do good for people,” the CM said.

‘HDK pushing aside Ashoka and Vijayendra’

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a dig at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, saying the JDS leader was waiting to push aside BJP leaders R Ashoka and BY Vijayendra and emerge as the principal Opposition leader in Karnataka.

“Let elections come closer. Ashoka and Vijayendra will have no authority. Someone else (Kumaraswamy) will parachute in,” Shivakumar said.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s repeated warnings about creating “allola-kalloala” (turmoil) in the state, Shivakumar in a cryptic remark said “Should I explain what his turmoil is? We see it every day on television”.