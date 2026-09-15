Three killed as KSRTC bus rams into motorcycle near Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Three youths were killed after a KSRTC bus allegedly travelling at high speed rammed into a motorcycle near Hoysala Dhaba on the Saundatti–Dharwad road within Saundatti limits late Monday night.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the KSRTC bus (KA-38/F-1138) was heading from Saundatti to Dharwad. The driver allegedly drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner and collided with a new Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The motorcycle was being ridden by Vinod Kenchappa Jogenavar, 22, while Akash Narayan Jadhav, 20, of Ramapur Site, Saundatti, and Ravi Beerappa Kurabar, 22, of Attar Oni, Saundatti, were riding pillion. All three suffered severe injuries to their heads, faces and limbs and died on the spot, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by Meghana Vinod Jogenavar, wife of the deceased Vinod, Saundatti Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.