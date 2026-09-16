BJP politicising routine police warning in T Narasipura, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday criticised the BJP for allegedly politicising a routine police warning issued ahead of a Ganesha procession in T Narasipura, Mysuru district.

“BJP leaders have a tendency to find fault with everything. What wrong did the police officer say? He merely warned that no untoward incident should take place,” Shivakumar said, adding that Karnataka has a good name and any untoward incident could damage the state’s reputation. The CM questioned the BJP’s decision to take the issue to the streets.

Shivakumar was speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

He said that the BJP does not work for people’s welfare. “They only have a political agenda which cannot be rectified,” he said.

On the BJP’s protest in Mysuru related to the T Narasipura incident, the CM said they look for mistakes in every issue.

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, the CM said, “I don’t know why he went there (T Narasipura). Leader of Opposition is a constitutional post. We expect better behaviour from him.”