Challenges, obstacles part of a leader’s journey, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said challenges and obstacles are an inevitable part of a leader’s journey. “A leader faces obstacles at every step. From my school days to becoming a legislator and eventually chief minister, I have faced several challenges. Young people must come forward to become leaders. More importantly, a leader must create new leaders,” Shivakumar said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day of Democracy celebrations in Bengaluru. He said the government has decided to encourage disciplined elections in colleges to give young people practical exposure to democratic processes. “We don’t know who among them may emerge as a future leader.

Therefore, every young person must get an opportunity to participate, express themselves and develop leadership qualities,” he said. Schools and colleges would also be encouraged to conduct Model Parliament programmes to help students understand democratic institutions and public life. He said democracy can remain strong only when the younger generation understands and actively participates in the democratic system.

Shivakumar said the way a government treats its citizens is a key measure of the strength of democracy. “If people are afraid of the government, it is authoritarianism. When the government respects its people, that is democracy. Our elders have shown us the path of equal dignity and equal participation for all,” he said.

The CM said safeguarding the voting rights of citizens was central to protecting democracy. “Ambedkar emphasised the importance of the right to vote. We must ensure that no citizen loses this fundamental democratic right,” he said.