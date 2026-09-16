Channapatna toys to get tech-driven transformation

BENGALURU: Channapatna toys are set for a technology-driven transformation under a new initiative aimed at modernising the traditional toy ecosystem while creating better market opportunities for artisans.

Government Engineering College, Ramanagara, hosted the first stakeholder meeting for the initiative, titled ‘Channapatna Toys 2.0 – Tradition, Technology, Innovation and Globalisation’.

The meeting brought together members of the Channapatna Toy Artisan Association, artisans, engineering faculty, technology experts, management academics and research scholars.

The initiative proposes integrating mechanics, electronics, embedded systems, robotics, gamification and STEM education with traditional wooden toys to develop products suited to new-generation consumers while retaining the craftsmanship associated with Channapatna toys.

It also aims to connect artisans with wider national and international markets and improve their livelihood opportunities.