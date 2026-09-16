Christian leaders seek Kharge’s intervention to repeal anti-conversion law

BENGALURU: Christian community leaders in Karnataka sought intervention from AICC president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to repeal the anti-conversion law. A delegation representing the Christian community, led by Rev. Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, met Kharge and sought his intervention and support in addressing concerns affecting the Christian community in the state.

They urged the repeal of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, commonly referred to as the anti-conversion Law, the nomination of a Christian representative to the Legislative Council, a 1% reservation for the Christian community, and representation in boards and corporations.

The delegation expressed concerns regarding provisions of the Anti-Conversion Law, and its implications for the Christian community, particularly with regard to the exercise of constitutional freedoms and the right to practise and propagate one’s faith.

Nomination of a Christian representative to the Legislative Council would provide the community with an appropriate platform to voice its concerns and contribute constructively to the legislative process, they said. The delegation highlighted the socio-economic challenges faced by sections of the Christian community and urged that appropriate measures be taken to ensure greater opportunities in education, employment and other areas of development.

The delegation also requested adequate and meaningful representation of members of the Christian community on various government boards, corporations and other statutory and nominated bodies.