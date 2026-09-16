Decision on 25% ethanol blending after panel submits report, says Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Amid the controversy over blending 20% ethanol with petrol, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, New and Renewable Energy and Education, Pralhad Joshi, has said that the Union Government has constituted a committee to increase the ethanol blending to 25%, but a decision would be taken depending on the committee’s recommendation.

Defending the ethanol blending policy, Joshi told the media in Hubballi on Tuesday that the policy was, actually, conceived during the tenure of the Vajpayee government in 2003-04 and implementation started during the UPA period, and blending was slightly over 1%. However, the Modi government has continued the policy to implement it in a phased manner and reached 20% blending, Joshi, who is MP from Dharwad, said.

Not reacting to those who have opposed the increase in ethanol blending with petrol, the union minister said that ethanol production has helped sugar factories clear the arrears owed to sugarcane growers.

When the Modi government came to power, the sugar mills owed a huge amount to farmers, but the Centre lent around Rs 14,000 crore to the latter to clear the arrears, he said.

Reacting to criticism over the government’s claim of 7.8% GDP growth for the April-June quarter, Joshi said that nobody can falsify the statistical data. While leaders of the major countries, including those who participated in the recent BRICS summit, believed of the country’s growth, some disgruntled interests are questioning the number, Joshi said.

As far as calculating the GDP, standard practices were being followed across the world; similarly, India has also changed the target years considering the sources of income and expenditure, he said and charged that those who are doubting the GDP number should at least understand that the country’s exports have increased amid an energy crisis and volatile tariff structure.