Four family members charred to death in Belagavi house fire

BELAGAVI: Four women of a family were charred to death and two others were critically injured when fire engulfed their tin shed in Chavat Galli here in the early hours of Tuesday. A refrigerator blast is suspected to have triggered the fire, but officials are yet to establish the exact cause.

The deceased are identified as Sharada Gajanan Damone (48), her daughters Priya Gajanan Damone (27) and Ganga Gajanan Damone (24), and Sharada’s sister in-law Bharati Rajaram Damone (50). Two other family members, Gajanan Rajaram Damone (58) and Roshan Gajanan Damone (21), suffered severe burns and are undergoing treatment. According to the police, the condition of both is extremely critical. The family largely depended on daily-wage work for livelihood.

The fire broke out when the family was asleep. The flames reportedly spread rapidly through the house, leaving those inside with little time to escape. Neighbours rushed to the spot and alerted the fire and emergency services. However, the intensity of the blaze made rescue efforts difficult. By the time the fire was brought under control, four members of the family had died.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

District in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, MLA Asif (Raju) Sait and senior police officials visited the spot.