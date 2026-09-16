Health Minister JP Nadda takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's GDP remark

BENGALURU: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that holding the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha does not necessarily mean that he has knowledge of economics. “Some people don’t even know the E in economics. Rahul is one among them,” Nadda said. He was responding to Rahul’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the country has achieved 7.8% GDP growth.

Nadda was here to announce BJP’s month-long social service programmes from September 17, including blood donation and health check-up camps.

Addressing reporters, Nadda said, “12 years ago, India was one of the five fragile economies in the world. Now, we top the list of those nations. We are fighting for a top-three position now. We are the fastest growing country and in the first quarter, the GDP growth rate was 7.8%,” he said.

Speaking about the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17, he said every year, BJP organises Seva Pakwada. This year, it is special in many aspects. On October 7, 2001, Modi took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. Since then, he has been the head of the state/country, and this year, he will be completing 25 years.

This June, he completed the longest-serving elected PM mark. It is a matter of pride that for the last 25 years, he has not taken even one holiday, Nadda said.