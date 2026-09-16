Nine killed, in separate accidents across Karnataka

Youth, minor partner die in Hukkeri mishap

Belagavi: A 25-year-old youth and a 17-year-old girl, who were reportedly in a relationship, died in a road accident near Belavi Cross in Hukkeri taluk. The deceased are Jyotiba, 25, from Khanapur, and the minor girl from Mudhol. The two were travelling towards Khanapur on a motorcycle, when the rider lost control at a sharp bend on the Chikodi-Hukkeri road and overturned into a roadside field.

Both riders sustained serious injuries. While Jyotiba succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident, the injured girl was initially shifted to the Government Hospital in Hukkeri and was later transferred to the District Hospital in Belagavi. She succumbed on Monday afternoon. Her body was handed over to her relatives on Monday evening after the post-mortem. The girl’s family had lodged a complaint after she allegedly left Mudhol with Jyotiba. The family had reported that she was kidnapped. The Hukkeri police are investigating the case.

3 youths killed as KSRTC bus rams bike near Belagavi

Belagavi: Three youths were killed after a KSRTC bus rammed a motorcycle on the Saundatti–Dharwad road in Saundatti limits on Monday night. Police said, the accident occurred when KSRTC bus (KA-38/F-1138) was heading from Saundatti to Dharwad. The driver allegedly drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner and collided with a new Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The motorcycle was being ridden by Vinod Kenchappa Jogenavar, 22, while Akash Narayan Jadhav, 20, of Ramapur Site, Saundatti, and Ravi Beerappa Kurabar, 22, of Attar Oni, Saundatti, were riding pillion. All three suffered severe injuries to their heads, faces and limbs and died on the spot, police said. Following a complaint lodged by Meghana Vinod Jogenavar, wife of the deceased Vinod, Saundatti Police registered a case.