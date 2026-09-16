Nine killed, in separate accidents across Karnataka

Youth, minor partner die in Hukkeri mishap
Belagavi: A 25-year-old youth and a 17-year-old girl, who were reportedly in a relationship, died in a road accident near Belavi Cross in Hukkeri taluk. The deceased are Jyotiba, 25, from Khanapur, and the minor girl from Mudhol. The two were travelling towards Khanapur on a motorcycle, when the rider lost control at a sharp bend on the Chikodi-Hukkeri road and overturned into a roadside field.
Both riders sustained serious injuries. While Jyotiba succumbed to his injuries shortly after the accident, the injured girl was initially shifted to the Government Hospital in Hukkeri and was later transferred to the District Hospital in Belagavi. She succumbed on Monday afternoon. Her body was handed over to her relatives on Monday evening after the post-mortem. The girl’s family had lodged a complaint after she allegedly left Mudhol with Jyotiba. The family had reported that she was kidnapped. The Hukkeri police are investigating the case.
3 youths killed as KSRTC bus rams bike near Belagavi
Belagavi: Three youths were killed after a KSRTC bus rammed a motorcycle on the Saundatti–Dharwad road in Saundatti limits on Monday night. Police said, the accident occurred when KSRTC bus (KA-38/F-1138) was heading from Saundatti to Dharwad. The driver allegedly drove the bus in a rash and negligent manner and collided with a new Hero Splendor Plus motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.
The motorcycle was being ridden by Vinod Kenchappa Jogenavar, 22, while Akash Narayan Jadhav, 20, of Ramapur Site, Saundatti, and Ravi Beerappa Kurabar, 22, of Attar Oni, Saundatti, were riding pillion. All three suffered severe injuries to their heads, faces and limbs and died on the spot, police said. Following a complaint lodged by Meghana Vinod Jogenavar, wife of the deceased Vinod, Saundatti Police registered a case.
Senior citizen dies, 3 injured in NH-648 crash
Bengaluru: A 75-year-old man was killed and three others were seriously injured in a late-night road accident near Chapparakallu village in Devanahalli taluk on NH-648, connecting Hoskote and Dabaspet. The accident occurred when a Honda City travelling at high speed went out of control, crossed the road divider and crashed into an oncoming Alto. The impact was severe, and the elderly man, who was travelling in the Alto, died on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Venkateshappa, a native of Sidlaghatta. The injured are Muniyakkayamma, Mala and Pavan Kumar. They were shifted to a private hospital in Doddaballapur. According to police, the Alto car was coming from Devanahalli towards Doddaballapura. The Honda City was going in the opposite direction. Vishwanathapura police registered a case.
3 of a family killed in Mandya road accident
Mandya: Three members of a family, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and another girl critically injured after a milk tanker rammed their scooter at Koppa village on the Maddur-Koppa road early Tuesday morning. The deceased are Muthuraj (35), his wife Kavya (30) and their daughter Keerthana (8), all residents of Hegganahalli in Bengaluru. Their elder daughter, Bhuvana (12), suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in Mandya.
The family was visiting his mother-in-law during the Gauri-Ganesha festival. Police said the speeding milk tanker collided with the scooter, killing the trio on the spot. The tanker driver, Dhanu, allegedly fled after the accident. The police have traced and detained him in Ramanagara and seized the tanker.