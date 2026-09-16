Two injured after Ganesh idol comes in contact with power pole near Hampi

HOSAPETE: Two people sustained serious burn injuries after a Ganesh idol reportedly came into contact with an electric pole during a procession in Anatashayanagudi village near Hampi in Vijayanagara district, triggering panic among devotees and residents.

The incident occurred when the procession was passing through the area and the idol, being carried by devotees, reportedly touched an electric pole. The contact is suspected to have caused an electric shock, leaving two people with burn injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Hosapete for treatment. According to police, the condition of two of the injured was critical and they were being provided intensive medical care. Injured identified Manju (30) and Kathraju K (28). Both are resident of Anatashayanagudi.

The Ganesh idol was damaged in the incident. The incident caused tension among those participating in the procession, with people gathering at the spot immediately after the mishap.

On receiving information, Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jahnvi and other senior police and district officials rushed to the spot. They inspected the area and took stock of the situation. Police officials also gathered details from eyewitnesses and those accompanying the procession.

The incident comes amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the district, during which several processions are being organised across towns and villages.

Officials are expected to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the idol coming into contact with the electric pole and whether any safety precautions were followed during the procession.

Police and local authorities have urged organisers of religious processions to exercise caution, particularly while carrying large idols near electrical lines and poles, to prevent such incidents.