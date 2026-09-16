‘Why are you afraid of Umar Khalid?’ Priyank Kharge asks Modi, Shah to hold trial

Questioning why the trial had not begun, Kharge said, “Why are they (BJP government) not bringing up the trial? It's been so many years that he's been in jail; there are apparently some charge sheets against him. Why is the trial not going on? Why are they (BJP) so afraid to conduct the trial?”

“Mr Modi and Amit Shah, why are you so afraid of Umar Khalid? Take action,” he said.

Kharge said the court, rather than the BJP, should decide who is a nationalist and who is not.

“Why are you (BJP) deciding who is an anti-national? Have they (BJP) taken up the contract of distributing certificates of national—of who is a national and who is an anti-national?” he asked, the report added.

Kharge also asked the ABVP to focus on issues such as education reforms and the alleged KPSC recruitment scam instead of opposing the screening of the documentary on Khalid.

“Talk about the education reforms that youngsters, the Gen Z, are talking about. Talk about the KPSC scam that your (BJP) leaders are involved in. Why are you behind Umar Khalid? He's in jail. How is he harming you? Convict him. Who's saying no? But why is ABVP indulging in all these things about which documentary to be shown, which documentary not to be shown? This kind of goondaism will not be tolerated,” he said.

The ongoing KPSC recruitment scam involves allegations of cash-for-jobs, question-paper leaks, OMR answer-sheet tampering and other irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers.