Will expose ‘corruption’ in KPSC before Vijayadashami, says HD Kumaraswamy

HARADANAHALLI (HASSAN DISTRICT): Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he would make documents related to the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission [KPSC] public at an appropriate time before Vijayadashami.

The minister was speaking to reporters here after offering prayers at the memorial of his mother, Channamma, at the foothills of Mavinakere Ranganatha Swamy Temple.

He said custodial interrogation of one of the KPSC members, said to be the kingpin of the alleged scam, would bring facts to light.

In reference to Chief Minister DK Shivakumars alleged remarks on estroying the Devegowda family in an audio released by former MP LR Shivaramegowda, the Union Minister said that no one could finish the Gowda family politically.

He said new cases are being filed against his nephew Prajwal who has been in the prison for last two years as he had raised several issues including the KPSC scam, the Bidadi Township project and the NICE scam before leaving for the US. He alleged that the NICE contractor had met the Chief Minister and discussed the project.

HDK said he had displayed a pen drive in front of Vidhana Soudha containing evidence related to bribery and conversations about money collection and corruption of the present Chief Minister. He also said that one of the Congress leaders had alleged that the pen drive carries videos of honeytraps of political leaders, judges, central ministers and central leaders.