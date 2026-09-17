Belagavi fire tragedy: Death toll rises to six as father-son succumb to burns

BELAGAVI: A day after four members of a family were burnt alive in a devastating fire at Chavat Galli, Belagavi, the tragedy claimed two more lives on Wednesday, taking the death toll to six.

Gajanan Damone and his son Roshan Damone, who had sustained severe burn injuries and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Belagavi, succumbed to their injuries.

The fire had broken out in the wee hours of Tuesday, during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. Four women from the same family, Bharati Damone (50), Sharada Gajanan Damone (45), Priya Gajanan Damone (28) and Ganga Gajanan Damone (25), had died in the blaze.

The last rites of all four who died in the fire on Tuesday were performed the same evening. With the deaths of Gajanan and Roshan, the number of fatalities in the fire tragedy has now risen to six, all belonging to the same family.