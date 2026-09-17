BMTC launches ‘Vajra Vistara’ for Bengaluru-Kunigal route

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced eight air-conditioned Volvo ‘Vajra Vistara’ buses on the Bengaluru-Kunigal route from Wednesday, with 40 trips being operated at intervals of 40 to 45 minutes.

The services will operate under Route V-EX-KGL-1 between Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS) and Kunigal, covering 73km. The fare, including GST and toll, is Rs 120 for the full journey.

The buses will stop at Navarang, Govardhan Talkies, Goraguntepalya, Widia, Nelamangala bypass, Gudemaranahalli HP, Solur and Marur Hand Post, besides KBS and Kunigal. Fares from KBS are Rs 25 to Navarang, Rs 35 to Govardhan Talkies, Rs 40 to Goraguntepalya, Rs 60 to Widia, Rs 90 to Nelamangala bypass, Rs 100 to Gudemaranahalli HP and Rs 105 to Solur, while the fare to Marur Hand Post and Kunigal is Rs 120.

Buses will depart from KBS between 7.10am and 9.30pm, while departures from Kunigal will be between 7.40am and 8.55pm. The launch comes after the state government expanded BMTC’s operational jurisdiction from 25km within the erstwhile BBMP limits to 40km under Greater Bengaluru Authority.