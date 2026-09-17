Father-daughter hacked to death inside Belagavi panchayat office

BELAGAVI: A retired Army serviceman and his daughter were hacked to death inside a gram panchayat office at Avaradi village in Kittur taluk, Belagavi district on Wednesday, reportedly over a long-standing family property dispute.

The deceased are Rudrappa Kundaragi (67), a retired soldier and his daughter Shashikala Kundaragi. Another person sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing emergency treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to preliminary information, a dispute over the division of family property had been simmering among Rudrappa and his relatives for many days. The family members had reportedly gone to the gram panchayat office for discussions and verification of documents when an argument broke out.

Police said Rudrappa's two brothers and a nephew allegedly attacked him and Shashikala with sharp weapons. The father and daughter suffered grievous injuries and died at the spot.

The incident took place in the presence of panchayat staff and the public.