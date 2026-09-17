Fuel pump crackdown in Karnataka: 101 of 805 pumps found violating permissible limits

BENGALURU: With 101 of 805 pumps across the state found to have errors beyond the permissible limit during a recent inspection, the Karnataka Legal Metrology department has intensified its crackdown on petrol and diesel pumps, following complaints of discrepancies in fuel quantity, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said on Wednesday.
The state has 5,946 petrol and diesel pumps. Over the past eight days, the department inspected 805 pumps belonging to major oil companies across districts. Of these, 101 were found to have errors exceeding the permissible limit of 50ml for every 10 litres. Cases were registered against the 101 pumps and fines totalling Rs 6.66lakh were imposed. The inspections will continue, the minister said.
Arshad said the department’s objective was to protect consumers’ interests and rights by ensuring accuracy in weights and measures, with the principle ‘No Less, No More, Just Exact’. He also raised concern over the Centre’s decision to extend the verification period for petrol and diesel dispensing units from once a year to once in two years, in December 2025.
The minister said recalibration was intended to detect variations in fuel delivery, prevent under-delivery and over-delivery and certify the accuracy of dispensing units. According to the department’s findings, about 85.2% of dispensing nozzles checked were showing variations in fuel delivery and could require recalibration by the end of one year.
2-year verification may cost fuel consumers hundreds of crores
Dispensing units contain technical components and their measurement accuracy can change over time due to various technical reasons.
Based on the average error found during inspections and fuel sales of 1,430.86 crore litres in Karnataka during 2024-25, as per data published by the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry, Arshad said the two-year verification period could result in annual losses running into hundreds of crores of rupees for consumers. He urged the Centre to withdraw the decision in the interest of motorists, vehicle owners and consumers.
Verification of petrol and diesel pumps is carried out by officials of the Legal Metrology department. Arshad also urged the Centre to withdraw GSR 346(E), dated May 8 under which Government Approved Test Centres (GATCs) would enable private persons or institutions to undertake and commercialise verification and stamping of petrol and diesel pumps. He said the move should be withdrawn in the interest of consumer protection.
The department will introduce an online dashboard containing government-certified verification and stamping details of every petrol pump in Karnataka. The department will also complete verification and certification of 2,500 petrol and diesel pumps whose verification is due by December 2026 before their existing validity expires.
Arshad said oil companies would be instructed to prominently display the calibration and verification period of pumps, and also install prescribed measuring instruments to check fuel quantity, and allow consumers to seek verification if they suspect discrepancies.
Consumers can register complaints through the toll-free helpline 1800 599 1100 or email clm-Im-ka@nic.in.