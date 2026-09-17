Fuel pump crackdown in Karnataka: 101 of 805 pumps found violating permissible limits

BENGALURU: With 101 of 805 pumps across the state found to have errors beyond the permissible limit during a recent inspection, the Karnataka Legal Metrology department has intensified its crackdown on petrol and diesel pumps, following complaints of discrepancies in fuel quantity, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said on Wednesday.

The state has 5,946 petrol and diesel pumps. Over the past eight days, the department inspected 805 pumps belonging to major oil companies across districts. Of these, 101 were found to have errors exceeding the permissible limit of 50ml for every 10 litres. Cases were registered against the 101 pumps and fines totalling Rs 6.66lakh were imposed. The inspections will continue, the minister said.

Arshad said the department’s objective was to protect consumers’ interests and rights by ensuring accuracy in weights and measures, with the principle ‘No Less, No More, Just Exact’. He also raised concern over the Centre’s decision to extend the verification period for petrol and diesel dispensing units from once a year to once in two years, in December 2025.

The minister said recalibration was intended to detect variations in fuel delivery, prevent under-delivery and over-delivery and certify the accuracy of dispensing units. According to the department’s findings, about 85.2% of dispensing nozzles checked were showing variations in fuel delivery and could require recalibration by the end of one year.

2-year verification may cost fuel consumers hundreds of crores

Dispensing units contain technical components and their measurement accuracy can change over time due to various technical reasons.