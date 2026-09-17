G Parameshwara directs officials to clear applications quickly under Praja Seva Abhiyana

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners to ensure speedy disposal of applications under the Praja Seva Abhiyana.

During a progress review meeting of the Revenue Department via video conference with all deputy commissioners, the DyCM said a large number of applications related to the department are being received under the Praja Seva Abhiyana.

He said applications concerning RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) corrections and pension issues must be disposed expeditiously.

Procedures for RTC and Podi cases have been simplified; however, if any confusion persists, officials should seek guidance from senior officers before taking further action, he said.

The DyCM also directed the officers to expedite the registration process for ‘Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha’.

The DyCM said the programme to provide housing sites to the poor has received a positive response from the public. Officials must treat this scheme with seriousness. In some districts, the work of identifying suitable land has not yet been completed.