India’s 7.8% growth reflects people’s hard work, says Nirmala Sitharaman

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said India’s 7.8 per cent growth recorded in the first quarter was not a “random number” but a result of the hard work of people, industry, small businesses and MSMEs. She said government policies provided the framework for economic activity, while the growth itself reflected the contribution of people across the country.

Speaking at a conference in Bengaluru, Sitharaman said the government should not take sole credit for growth and instead attributed it to the collective efforts of Indians and businesses. “Q1 growth of 7.8 per cent is not a random number, and I don’t take the credit from my side or the government’s side. I give the entire credit to the people of India, hardworking industry, small MSMEs and everybody,” she said.

The FM said government policies functioned as the “framework or rail track” on which the economic train moved. However, she stressed that industry needed to understand the broader global environment while assessing India’s economic performance.

Sitharaman urged Indian businesses to remain in close contact with their counterparts in other countries to understand the challenges being faced by economies globally. She said the international economic environment remained difficult and that businesses were navigating multiple uncertainties.

She also expressed concern over what she termed a “continuing commentary” that nothing was happening in India. While acknowledging that there were areas where India needed to improve, she said the challenges should be addressed collectively rather than through persistent negative commentary.