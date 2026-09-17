Karnataka Examinations Authority announces revised final medical, dental seat allotment

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the revised final seat allotments for undergraduate medical and dental courses. A total of 459 medical seats remain vacant out of 12,010, while all 2,689 dental seats have been allotted.

The development follows KEA allowing a ‘Choice 4’ option for candidates who wished to opt out of its counselling process altogether after the initial provisional second-round allotments.

Candidates who had seats allotted through counselling by both the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and KEA, but wanted to take admission as per the seats allotted to them in the second round of MCC counselling, could opt out of KEA allotment entirely by selecting ‘Choice 4’ on the relevant portal on the KEA website (https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/) by September 14.

KEA executive director H Prasanna said candidates allotted seats in this round must pay the prescribed fees and download their seat confirmation letters by September 19. They must compulsorily report to their respective colleges and complete the admission process by September 21.