K.C. Venugopal alleges over 1.07 crore names deleted from Karnataka electoral rolls

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka was being carried out without adequate transparency and claimed that over 1.07 crore names had been removed from the state’s electoral rolls.

Addressing reporters after meetings with newly appointed district Congress presidents, Venugopal said 1,07,96,415 names had been removed from the state’s 5.54 crore voters, while notices had been issued to around 43 lakh voters, who could also face deletion. He alleged that the Election Commission had not been responding adequately to questions and complaints raised by the Opposition.

“Elections should be won through the people’s mandate and not through vote theft,” he said, adding that the Congress would closely monitor the SIR process at the district level.

Venugopal said the performance of the newly appointed district presidents would be reviewed after six months and those who fail to deliver would be replaced.

On BJP president JP Nadda’s description of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “most democratic person” in the world, Venugopal termed it “the biggest joke in the country” and said people would not accept such claims.