Krishna Byre Gowda kicks off drive to clear impounded vehicles

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday oversaw the shifting of seized vehicles at Jayanagar Police Station to the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The move was part of a bigger initiative undertaken by the minister to clear vehicles that remained impounded at various police stations in the city for a considerable amount of time, following citizen complaints of the vehicles hindering movement around the police stations.

According to Byre Gowda, 11,346 impounded vehicles were identified for removal, and the drive began on Wednesday. Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials said some of the vehicles have been part of the impound lots for anywhere between 5 and 15 years.

“Legislators and MPs had also urged us to put an end to this problem. Consequently, we have been holding preparatory meetings for the past two months. Since these vehicles are involved in court cases, we made a special request to clear them. The court had stated that the process could not be fast-tracked, so the Police department requested space to park these vehicles elsewhere.