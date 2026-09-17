Moon gazers set to witness lunar surface on September 18, 19

BENGALURU: Moon enthusiasts can observe the unique features of the lunar surface on September 18 and 19, when the Moon will be around its first-quarter phase, offering a clear view of its craters, mountains and dark plains, subject to clear skies.

The day is being observed as the International Observe the Moon Night, when the terminator, the line separating the illuminated and shadowed sides of the Moon, makes observing the lunar surface a unique experience.

Making the most of the occasion, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is organising special events to enthuse people and draw their attention towards its upcoming Moon mission. Experts said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is yet to catch up and organise such events. At the recently held Bengaluru Space Expo-2026, the US invited ISRO to be a part of its Moon mission. India is also part of the Artemis Accords.

ISRO officials said they observed International Moon Day on July 20 and National Space Day on August 23, and hence, there was no need for an additional day.

However, experts said India is also working on its Moon mission and with NASA, and organising such events and showcasing such natural phenomena could rekindle interest and enthusiasm among students for space.