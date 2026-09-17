Over 40% of kids under five malnourished in Kalyana Karnataka region

KALABURAGI: The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS 2023–24) has thrown up worrying statistics on malnutrition in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Half of children in Raichur district aged below 5 years – 49.5% of 2,38,903 children studying in anganwadis – are underweight, with the district retaining the tag of having the highest number of malnourished children. The State average stands at 27.8%, according to the recent report.

On Thursday, the seven districts in the region will celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Utsava to mark the 79th year of liberation and integration with the Indian Union.

The numbers give a clearer picture of malnutrition.

All districts of the region, barring Bidar, have more than 40% underweight children: Kalaburagi recorded 44.6% (of 3,16,899 children), Koppal clocked 44.1% (of 1,65,363 children), Yadgir district has 43.1% (of 1,59,293 children), Ballari district has 42.7% (of 1,23,441 children) and Bidar district has 31.7% (of 1,79,116 children).

Vijayapura district, which falls under Kittur Karnataka region, recorded the second highest number in the state with 45.3% underweight children in this age category.

Sorry state despite nutritious food in anganwadis

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 2023–24) report, Kalaburagi division has 43% underweight children, Belagavi division has 33.8%, Mysuru division has 22.36% and Bengaluru division has 24.28%.

Fieldwork for the survey was conducted from February 23, 2024, to October 24, 2024, by the Institute of Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, and Vone India Services Pvt Limited.