Over 40% of kids under five malnourished in Kalyana Karnataka region

KALABURAGI: The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS 2023–24) has thrown up worrying statistics on malnutrition in Kalyana Karnataka region.
Half of children in Raichur district aged below 5 years – 49.5% of 2,38,903 children studying in anganwadis – are underweight, with the district retaining the tag of having the highest number of malnourished children. The State average stands at 27.8%, according to the recent report.
On Thursday, the seven districts in the region will celebrate Kalyana Karnataka Utsava to mark the 79th year of liberation and integration with the Indian Union.
The numbers give a clearer picture of malnutrition.
All districts of the region, barring Bidar, have more than 40% underweight children: Kalaburagi recorded 44.6% (of 3,16,899 children), Koppal clocked 44.1% (of 1,65,363 children), Yadgir district has 43.1% (of 1,59,293 children), Ballari district has 42.7% (of 1,23,441 children) and Bidar district has 31.7% (of 1,79,116 children).
Vijayapura district, which falls under Kittur Karnataka region, recorded the second highest number in the state with 45.3% underweight children in this age category.
Sorry state despite nutritious food in anganwadis
According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 2023–24) report, Kalaburagi division has 43% underweight children, Belagavi division has 33.8%, Mysuru division has 22.36% and Bengaluru division has 24.28%.
Fieldwork for the survey was conducted from February 23, 2024, to October 24, 2024, by the Institute of Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, and Vone India Services Pvt Limited.
A few years ago, the Karnataka government had appointed retired High Court judge late Justice NK Patil to study malnutrition in Raichur district on a pilot basis. His report recommended that midday meals be supplemented with eggs and bananas. Officials claim that children in anganwadis are given nutritious food, including eggs twice a week, while underweight children are given eggs 3-4 days a week.
Apart from this, the survey says children below 15 years of age make up 27.8% of the population in Raichur and Koppal districts, 27.6% in Yadgir district, 27.1% in Vijayapura, 27% in Kalaburagi and 25.8% in Bidar district.
Most of the districts of Kalyana Karnataka Region were in last position in SSLC ranking because of the shortage of teachers. In Gulbarga University, there were only 25 permanent teaching staff for nearly 30 departments. Eminent academician Sangeeta Kattimani stressed the need to provide special grants to various departments on need basis, and that implementation of projects should be monitored continuously.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who is Cabinet Sub-Committee chairman for implementation of Article 371J, and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil have said they will strive hard for the betterment of KK Region and look into these factors.