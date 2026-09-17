Upa Lokayukta takes up suo motu case into misuse of PHC premises

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa has taken up a suo motu case over the use of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) premises at Arakere village in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district to celebrate the birthday of Congress MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda’s mother. The premises were also allegedly used by artists participating in the event to record reels and for make-up in a room meant for paediatrics.

Treating media reports on the incident as the source to register a case of maladministration under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, Justice Veerappa initiated proceedings against paediatrician and In-charge Administrative Medical Officer of the PHC, Thibbegowda; District Health Officer Bettaswamy; Taluk Health Officer Dr Chetana; and Panchayat Development Officer M Ravikumar. He directed them to appear in person on October 5 with explanations to the various questions raised in the proceedings.

In order to take appropriate action in the matter, the Upa Lokayukta marked a copy of the proceedings to the Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare Department, and Deputy Commissioner of Mandya.