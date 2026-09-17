Woman minister in Karnataka cabinet soon says, Randeep Surjewala

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said the Congress leadership would soon resolve the issue of inducting a woman minister in the Karnataka cabinet, which currently has no woman representative despite the DK Shivakumar government completing 100 days in office.

Hitting back at Union minister HD Kumaraswamy who had jibed the Congress on this issue, he said, “I just want to remind those making a noise that they never had a Women and Child Development minister for a full tenure.”

Surjewala told reporters that he was to blame for the controversy. “This is not Delhi’s fault. It is the fault of the General Secretary, AICC in-charge of Karnataka, who could not decide on account of certain political exigencies.

We have many (aspirants)... so very soon we will sort out the issue after consulting with the Chief Minister, our PCC president who is very keen and hounds me every day on this, as also ex-CM (Siddaramaiah) and other state leaders,” he stated, adding that LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also taken the lack of a woman minister very seriously.

Surjewala pointed to previous governments, saying that during the JDS-BJP coalition government, then CM Kumaraswamy had himself held the Women and Child Development portfolio.