All preparations done for cloud seeding, waiting for right conditions: CM Shivakumar

KALABURAGI: The Karnataka government has already approved cloud seeding which has been experimented in some places, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said here on Thursday. He told the media there is some progress in cloud seeding. The agency entrusted with the task would reach the spot to carry out cloud seeding after it gets information of cloud formation, he said.

To a question whether the government would announce waiver of crop loans, considering the prevailing drought condition, Shivakumar said that during the previous legislature session, the opposition BJP did not participate in the drought debate and tried to disrupt the session.

Now we have called a 3-day special legislative session from September 21 to 23 to exclusively discuss the K Kasturirangan Committee Report on the Western Ghats, prevailing drought condition and drinking water crisis. “Let us see whether BJP leaders suggest that we take a delegation to the Union government for financial assistance to tackle drought and to provide aid for crop loan waiver,” Shivakumar said.

On the new policy to tax UPI payments with effect from October 15, he said the Central government claimed that no fee is being levied on ordinary consumers. It has introduced 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate which is applicable only to merchants but merchants will likely hike rates and the consumer will finally bear the burden.

Shivakumar said he strongly criticises the Union government which is pick-pocketing consumers, and demanded its withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar utilised the platform for Kalyana Karnataka Day celebrations to kick off what appeared to be an election campaign. Listing out achievements of the Congress party, Shivakumar said the region was liberated as then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sent the Army to help the region become a part of independent India.