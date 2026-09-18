CM Shivakumar launches economy missions to place Kalyana Karnataka region on growth map

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced a slew of schemes for the overall growth of Kalyana Karnataka while inaugurating Kalyana Karnataka Day celebrations here in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

The CM said the state government will set up a Kalyana Karnataka Economy Mission to accelerate industrial growth and investment and a Bio Economy Mission to increase farmers’ incomes through processing and value addition of agricultural produce. The Bio Economy Mission will focus on key regional products including tur dal, Kamalapur bananas, raisins and millets.

The chief minister who participated in the Kalyana Karnataka Day celebrations as the chief guest garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at SVP Circle and hoisted the National Flag at DAR Police Parade Ground.

As part of the government’s 10-point initiatives for the region, the Chief Minister announced a two-year campaign to reduce the prevalence of anaemia through screening, prevention and treatment. Pregnant women, adolescents and lactating mothers will receive special attention.

A flyover will be constructed on the ring road at Sedam Road to ease traffic movement in Kalaburagi city.

A new Peripheral Ring Road is also planned, with its Detailed Project Report (DPR) under preparation. In addition, a new lake and recreational park will be developed at a cost of Rs 30 crore as a major green and public leisure space for the city, said the CM.

As part of the government’s commitment to inclusive development, 50,000 residential sites will be developed in Kalaburagi district for landless families. An IT Park will be developed across 30 acres in Kalaburagi to expand the growth of the IT and innovation sectors

beyond Bengaluru. KRIYA – Kalaburagi Research, Innovation and Youth Accelerator – will be set up to promote innovation, start-ups and young entrepreneurs.