JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest assembly polls from Ramanagara

BENGALURU: JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Thursday reiterated that he would contest the 2028 Assembly elections from Ramanagara, while setting a target of winning all four Assembly seats in the district for the party. “There is no doubt about my decision to contest from Ramanagara. We have complete faith in the people of the constituency. We need a good result to erase bitter memories and instil new confidence among our workers,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, he clarified that BJP national leaders will discuss with his father and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy’s return to state politics. “There needs to be a discussion with national leaders since we are part of NDA, as to when Kumaranna has to return to state politics as he is already a Union minister,” he said.

Nikhil said the immediate priority was to strengthen the organisation ahead of the upcoming local body elections and give due importance to party workers.

Nikhil also said he would soon undertake a statewide tour to interact with farmers and understand their problems. Questioning the government’s decision to declare only 102 taluks as drought-hit, he asked whether there was no drought in the remaining taluks and alleged that farmers were continuing to face serious difficulties.